Katy Perry, Celine Dion and more stars voice support for Ukraine

Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Artists across social media took part in the Stand Up for Ukraine outreach effort on Friday to raise awareness about the toll of Russia’s war.

Among those joining Global Citizen‘s movement were Katy Perry and Celine Dion. The effort tasked A-listers to suspend normal social media posts and direct their attention on Ukraine, which continues to try to fend off Russia’s invasion that began February 24.

Celine shared a video message in support of the refugees and captioned it,”I #StandUpForUkraine and for refugees around the world. I’m calling on world leaders to help all those who are forced to leave their homes. Please make sure that they get the support that they desperately need now “

As for Katy, she shared a video documenting the tragedies unfolding across the country and wrote, “We’ve all seen the horror unfold in Ukraine, so we know how desperately they need help, and this is the time for all of us — but most especially our leaders — to #StandUpForUkraine. Support the refugees!”

U2 shared a video of Bono and The Edge delivering an acoustic performance of “Walk On,” and told fans, “The brave people of Ukraine are fighting for their freedom — and for ours — in the face of unspeakable violence and an unjust invasion. More than 4 million people, mostly women and children, have had to flee for their lives — a population nearly the size of Ireland.”

Elton John shared footage from a 2007 concert in Ukraine’s capitol of Kyiv, and wrote, “We are devastated to see the suffering of people in Ukraine as this conflict unfolds.”

Other celebrities vowing to take part include Alanis Morissette, Demi Lovato, Billie Eilish, Five Seconds of Summer, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, The Jonas Brothers, ﻿Madonna﻿ and ﻿Pharrell Williams.

