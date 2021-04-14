Katy Perry explains why she made a “conscious decision” to have a baby with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry is opening up — to the ex-wife of her fiancé Orlando Bloom — about why she and Orlando decided to have kids.

Chatting with Orlando’s ex Miranda Kerr on Instagram Live, Katy gushed about her seven-month old daughter Daisy Dove and explained why now was the perfect time for her to become a mom.

“There was no feeling like the feeling when I had my daughter,” Katy said during the Tuesday discussion. “That was like all the love that I was ever searching for. It was like, ‘bam!'”

Now, Katy says that being a mom is “the most fulfilling” and “the best job” she’s ever had, and reflected on the epiphany that made her see her singing career in a new light.

“Your art is validated by the outside world and that fluctuates. Sometimes you are beloved and then sometimes people are like, ‘No, I don’t like that, moving on,'” said Katy, 36.

However, she noted, “The love from your children is constant and unconditional and isn’t based on what you have, what you don’t have, what career, what product and that’s definitely made me feel so full to know that there’s this unwavering and unconditional love.”

The American Idol judge said she stopped “bulldozing ahead” with her music once she thought about what was important to her, which, she discovered, was family.

“It’s amazing to have this opportunity to be a businesswoman, but at 34, when I was like, ‘Okay, I’m ready,’ I’m so glad I made the conscious decision to actually try and do that,” Katy recalled, noting how thankful she is for not “disregarding” motherhood as a fulfilling career.

“It’s been the best thing,” she smiled.

Kerr and Bloom wed in 2010 and divorced in 2013. They share a 10-year-old son, Flynn.