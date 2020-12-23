Katy Perry helps paint a brighter holiday for kids at Boys and Girls Clubs of America

Jessica Bartlett Photography

Katy Perry teamed up with Amazon to deliver some smiles this holiday season.

The singer surprised kids at Boys and Girls Clubs of America in Houston, TX, St. Louis, MO and Chico, CA – joining them for a virtual painting session where they got to put their hopes and dreams for 2021 into their artwork. Katy provided the art supplies, handpicked Amazon gifts for all the children and made sure each of the Clubs have the essential items they need to kick off the new year.

“In a year that has been so difficult, I wanted to do something that would help kids visualize a better future,” the new mom says in a statement.

“Boys and Girls Clubs, which is an amazing organization that fosters growth and confidence in young people, allowed me to surprise some of their members and Amazon made it all possible and helped me in delivering smiles during a year when we all need a little more joy.”

In a video of the surprise, Katy is seen painting with the kids and admiring their work. She answers some of their questions, too, telling one kid that her favorite color is “glitter.”

In 2018, Katy partnered with Amazon Music to exclusively release “Cozy Little Christmas.” Released widely in 2019, it’s now become a holiday favorite.

By Andrea Tuccillo

