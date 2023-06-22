Katy Perry on why she and Orlando Bloom formed a sober pact

ABC/Eric McCandless

Katy Perry revealed in March that she was in the midst of a sober pact with her husband Orlando Bloom, and she recently shared the reason why with People.

“For me, it was an opportunity to reset. We reset after President’s Day, and it was a great opportunity to just let my body bounce back a little bit,” Katy, who has a line of non-alcoholic beverages, De Soi, tells the magazine. “I’ve had a pretty good relationship with just finding balance.”

The “Teenage Dream” singer, 38, explains that she’s “not really drinking” on weeknights, “but on the weekend I’ll indulge a little bit.” However, she took the sober pact as an act of solidarity with her 46-year-old actor husband.

“We did this because he’s shooting a movie in London right now that’s taking every ounce of his focus, and so I wanted that opportunity to be supportive,” adds Perry. “It’s really hard to do anything, whether that’s doing a cleanse or a reset, unless your partner’s doing it. So, doing it together makes it so much easier.”

Perry goes on to say that she doesn’t “really identify with any labels as far as sober or whatever,” but loves to have her “reset moments.”

“Especially being 38, balancing the intensity of my career and having a toddler who loves to run,” she adds.

