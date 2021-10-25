Katy Perry proclaims Orlando Bloom “Dad of the Year” after he decorates their daughter Daisy’s room

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

“Stars, they’re just like us!” That’s what Orlando Bloom declares in his latest Instagram post, which shows him struggling to assemble something for his and Katy Perry‘s daughter Daisy Dove, and decorating her room. Of course, most of us don’t do such things shirtless, showing off our perfect bodies, or have Katy Perry praising us for our hard work.

In the post, the Lord of the Rings actor is shown applying daisy-shaped decorations to the wall of the 13-month-old’s room, and then putting together something that looks like a wooden ladder, while wearing only a pair of low-slung jeans. Katy, who’s shooting the video, proclaims Orlando “Dad of the year.”

Perhaps Orlando’s D.I.Y. project is his birthday gift to Katy, who turns 37 today. As previously reported, earlier today, Katy unveiled her starring role in Gap’s new holiday campaign, and wrote on Instagram, “From folding sweatshirts at the Santa Barbara Gap to 20 years later, starring in a Mark Romanek-directed holiday campaign, dreams do come true!”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.