Katy Perry reveals the personal touch Orlando Bloom left on upcoming Las Vegas residency

﻿Katy Perry﻿ is eager to start her Las Vegas residency, Katy Perry: PLAY, and fans will be happy to know that her partner, Orlando Bloom, helped make it extra special.

Speaking to E! Daily Pop, Katy said her fiancé was brutally honest when she consulted him about perfecting her wardrobe.

“We talked about the costumes and the makeup. Sometimes when I’m going to a fitting, he’ll ask for notes or I’ll show him this,” Katy explained. “It’s fun, and we tell each other the truth. I’m like, ‘Babe, don’t wear that. You look like something. Don’t.'”

So, what outfits did Orlando help Katy decide on?

“These costumes, some of them have tricks in them, like my ‘California Dreams’ dress…There’s a lot of rhinestones,” Katy said. “It’s going to be a little sexy.”

Katy said both Orlando and their one-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, are “going to see the show plenty of times.”

Katy also said she finally “gave the people what they wanted,” which is her former long, black hair, after sporting a bleach-blonde pixie cut over the past few years. That hair will be front and center at her upcoming residency.

Katy’s PLAY residency begins Wednesday, December 29, at at Resorts World, Las Vegas. It runs thought March 19, 2022 and will feature a special New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day performance. Tickets are available on her official website.

