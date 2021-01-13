Katy Perry says she's taking motherhood "one day at a time"

Since welcoming daughter Daisy Dove in August, Katy Perry says she’s been adjusting little by little to being a working mom.

Speaking to People, Katy says she’s taking things “one day at a time,” and “finding balance and learning the lessons as I go along and not being afraid to learn.”

“When I make mistakes, I learn from them. Those moments of imperfection — because I don’t believe in perfection — are really valuable to me,” she adds. “That’s where growth comes.”

Katy also has lots of praise for Zooey Deschanel, who agreed to star in her video for “Not the End of the World” as a nod to the fact that the two have been mistaken for each other for yeras.

“I was so happy being a mother, but I was like ‘Oh, there’s this idea in the back of my head,'” says Katy. “I knew that time marches on and now was the time so I reached out to her personally, and it was amazing. She showed up for me while I was on maternity leave, basically.”

“As a pop star, you don’t really have a 9 to 5, so it’s all up to me to create a schedule and balance, and she was totally down and thought it was fun,” Katy adds. “I truly believe that mothers are the most powerful beings on the planet, and when women get together and support each other, it’s incredible.”

By Andrea Dresdale

