Katy Perry selling her "spare" mansion for $8 million

You know what they say: It’s always good to have a backup. But it appears Katy Perry doesn’t need hers anymore.

Variety reports that the new mom has listed a Beverly hills mansion she bought in 2018 for $8 million, half-a-million more than she reportedly paid for it. The home was an “extra” property that Katy bought to use as a guest home for family and friends, but it’s no little cottage: It’s got more than 4,400 square feet, four bedrooms and 4.5 baths.

The mansion also features a pool, several fireplaces and a master bedroom with a built-in soaking tub, steam shower, private outdoor balcony and walk-in closets. It’s in a star-studded private enclave where neighbors include Adele, Jennifer Lawrence, Cameron Diaz, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.

Katy, her new baby Daisy Dove and fiancé Orlando Bloom, currently live in the same community, in a $19 million mansion. According to Architectural Digest, after Katy and Orlando got engaged in 2019, both sold the other individual homes they owned.

By Andrea Dresdale

