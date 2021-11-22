Katy Perry’s beauty regimen: cold plunges, “strange drinks” and being late for workouts

Greg Swales

Even though she’s a busy working mom, Katy Perry still takes the time each day for beauty rituals that keep her looking fabulous. Now, she’s sharing some of her secrets with WSJ. Magazine.

Katy reveals that the first thing she does each day when she wakes up is “say to myself out loud, ‘Thank you, God, for today. I am grateful for every day.’” After listening to “Lovely Day” by Bill Withers, the weird stuff starts.

“[My fiancé Orlando Bloom and I], we drink a couple strange drinks or healthy concoctions in the morning before we cram in our coffee,” shares Katy. “We drink a…flushing drink, which makes us all red and gets the blood moving. Sometimes we’ll have celery juice, it just gets the movements going. We need all the help we can get.”

She also reveals that she and Orlando “like to do steaming, sauna, cold plunges,” adding, “We really like to wake up the self.”

As for good-old fashioned exercise, Katy says her routine, “being half late to the workout because I hate working out. I’m always like, ‘I’m so late, too bad I can only do a few things.’ The guy who works me out is like, ‘Yeah, right.’”

Despite her lateness, Katy says she’s in the gym three to five times a week doing strength training as she prepares for her Las Vegas residency, Play. Hiking is another favorite workout: “Orlando has one of those hiking backpacks that we can pop Daisy into; she loves it,” Katy says.

And when she’s not taking care of her health, Katy says she likes to kick back by watching Ted Lasso and Succession, which she calls “my favorite show on television, I think, of all time.”

