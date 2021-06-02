Katy Perry’s new life is “small and normal”: “I don’t feel like I have to be ‘on’ anymore”

Greg Swales for L’Officiel

While Katy Perry isn’t slowing down — she’ll kick off her first-ever Las Vegas residency this December — she’s finally figured out a work-life balance that allows her to be, as she puts it, “a fully fledged functioning human…of sorts.”

“I don’t feel like I have to be ‘on’ anymore, and I think that’s because I’ve figured out both my professional and personal lives,” she tells L’Officiel magazine in its latest cover story. “I have gone through a real journey in the past few years of having fun with costumes and lights and props and theatrics, but I have another life at home and it’s very small and normal.”

She notes, “I used to be really upset about going out into the world with no makeup on. Even for something like [a Zoom interview], I’d be like, ‘Let’s do some hair and makeup. And now I’m like, ‘You know, I’m good. I know who I am. And what you think of me is none of my business.'”

Katy credits her nine-month-old daughter, Daisy Dove, with helping her find that balance.

“I’ve always relied on the love and acceptance and validation of the outside world and that ultimately can waver at times,” she admits. “When you have a child, you have someone who looks at you and doesn’t know anything on your resume, doesn’t know anything about your bank account, doesn’t know anything, doesn’t care, and just loves you.”

She adds, “I’d heard about unconditional love, but now I’m really experiencing it.”

And as for her return to the stage, Katy says, “I’m going to…give it my all as I always do with my projects.” However, she says firmly, “I’ve been professionally busy since I was 13, and now I’ve really stopped to smell the roses.”

