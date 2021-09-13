Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” reconfigured into heart-wrenching anti-gun violence PSA

Capitol

Katy Perry has allowed the use of her number-one hit “Teenage Dream” in a new PSA by Sandy Hook Promise, a non-profit organization dedicating to preventing gun violence. It’s led by the family members of those killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012.

Katy posted the PSA, which runs for two minutes and 30 seconds and shows various young people reciting and/or singing the lyrics of “Teenage Dream.” That’s followed by the words “The teenage dream is not what it used to be.” We then see a montage of the same kids, and learn that they are all survivors of school shootings.

We learn that one teen still has a bullet lodged in his heart, for example, while another avoided injury by hiding under the body of her dead friend. Still another was shot in the stomach; her best friend was killed next to her.

“School shootings are preventable when you know the signs,” the PSA concludes.

“For too many kids, The Teenage Dream is shattered by school shootings,” Katy captioned the video. “Gun violence shouldn’t be part of growing up. Please share this important PSA from @sandyhookpromise.”

