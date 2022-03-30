Kehlani and Justin Bieber drop nostalgic “Up at Night” duet

LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images / Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Kehlani and Justin Bieber are giving fans a reason to dance with their all-new single, “Up at Night.” Released Wednesday, the smooth track is about being unable to fall asleep because a certain someone is on their mind.

The track borrows the R&B elements that flourished in the 90s and early aughts, from a shuffle rhythm to a thumping bass.

“You wonder why I love you, there was never pressure/ Easy as I want to, there’s just no one better/ You think it’s calculated, baby, I’m just not that clever/ Never,” the “Gangsta” artist gently sings. As for Justin, he says he’s “a wreck” because he can’t stand the fact that his bed is empty.

“Up and Night” will be featured on Kehlani’s forthcoming album, Blue Water Road, which is due out April 29. The album, which is the followup to her 2020 effort, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, is available now to pre-save.

“Blue Water Road is a destination in my mind,” Kehlani said in a statement about her forthcoming work. “It’s an emotional journey, a sexual journey, and a spiritual journey. To me, the album is like a glass house.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.