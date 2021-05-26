Kelly Clarkson and her talk show score six Daytime Emmy nominations

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Last year, Kelly Clarkson won her first Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host. This year, she and her talk show just scored six nominations, including one for a song that Kelly wrote with Scott Hoying of Pentatonix.

Kelly’s show is up for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show, while Kelly herself is nominated for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host. Her competition includes Drew Barrymore, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager of Today, Sean Evans of Hot Ones and Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

Who could have predicted that Ryan Seacrest — the guy who announced to Kelly that she’d won American Idol — would be competing against her for an Emmy 19 years later?

The show is also up for Lighting Direction, Sound Mixing and Art Direction, as well as Outstanding Original Song. The song in question is “Cabana Boy Troy,” a song that Kelly, her friend Scott Hoying of Pentatonix and her musical team whipped up as an “Ambush Love Song” to surprise Officer Troy Zeeman.

The song was based on Zeeman’s love story with his wife Shannon, and Kelly and Pentatonix sprung it on him in a restaurant, serenading him in front of everyone. While recounting the story later on the show, Zeeman was so touched that he broke down on Kelly’s show.

The Daytime Emmys will be presented June 25 on CBS.

