Kelly Clarkson buys new LA mansion for $5.45 million

Back in April, Kelly Clarkson sold her massive mansion in Tennessee, which had been on the market for four years, for nearly $6 million. But now, the Los Angeles Times reports that a few days before she sold that property, she snapped up another mansion in L.A. for $5.45 million.

According to the Times, Kelly has purchased a 5,000-square-foot Colonial-style mansion in the Toluca Lake neighborhood of L.A. that includes an acre of property, a guest house, swimming pool, spa, tennis court and gazebo. Including the guesthouse, the home has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a master bedroom with a fireplace.

The purchase comes as Kelly attempts to unload her 10,000-square-foot farmhouse-style mansion in Encino, California, for $9 million.

The changes to Kelly’s real estate portfolio might have something to do with her split from husband Brandon Blackstock, with whom she shares two children; Kelly is also the stepmother to Brandon’s two kids from his previous marriage. The two married in 2013, and Kelly filed for divorce last year.

