Kelly Clarkson gets advice on divorce from First Lady Dr. Jill Biden

Kelly Clarkson is getting some advice on life after divorce from none other than First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

In a preview clip ahead of her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday, FLOTUS discussed her own experience with finding love again after her first marriage ended — she married President Joe Biden in 1977 — and gave Kelly some words of encouragement.

“My mother always said to me, ‘Things are going to look better tomorrow,'” Dr. Biden says. “‘And if you can take one day at a time, and things will get better.’ And you know, I look back on it now and I think, ‘You know, if I hadn’t gotten divorced, I wouldn’t have met Joe. I wouldn’t have the beautiful family I have now.’”

She continued, “So, I really think things happen for the best. And I think Kelly, over time—I don’t know how long it’s been for you—but I think over time you heal and you’re going to be surprised and I can’t wait until that day comes for you and you’re gonna call me up and you’re gonna say, ‘Hey Jill, you were right.'”

Kelly announced her divorce from Brandon Blackstock in June of last year, after nearly seven years of marriage and two children together.

