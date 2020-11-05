Kelly Clarkson is releasing "All I Want for Christmas Is You" — and no, it's not the Mariah Carey song

Atlantic Records

In 1989 — five years before Mariah Carey ever released her first holiday tune — a novelty band called Vince Vance and the Valiants put out a song called “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” It’s gone on to become a popular holiday track, especially on the country charts, and now, Kelly Clarkson is putting her own spin on it.

“I have another early Christmas gift for y’all!” Kelly wrote on her socials. “My version of Vince Vance & the Valiants’ ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ is comin’ on November 13th!”

While Mariah’s song has a retro ’60s girl group sound to it, Vince Vance & the Valiants’ track — sung by a woman named Lisa Layne — sounds like it could have been recorded in the 1950s. Melodically, it’s reminiscent of the much-covered classic 1952 song “You Belong to Me.”

When it’s released, it’ll be Kelly’s second holiday track of 2020 — she recently put out an original song that’s a duet with country star Brett Eldredge called “Under the Mistletoe.”

I have another early Christmas gift for y’all! 😉🎶🎄 My version of Vince Vance & the Valiants’ “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is comin’ on November 13th! Pre-save it now. https://t.co/Rgcm2mNzw6 pic.twitter.com/H2DBUhVyFv — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) November 5, 2020





By Andrea Dresdale

