Kelly Clarkson, Meghan Trainor and more spread holiday cheer at the 88th Annual 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center'

Chris Haston/NBC, Ryan Trainor/Meghan Trainor, Chris Haston/NBC

Tis the season to deck the halls and light the Rockefeller tree!

The 88th Annual Rockefeller Christmas in Rockefeller Center was Wednesday night and along with it came a star-studded line-up of performances.

This year, Tori Kelly kicked off the show by effortlessly belting out the holiday classic “This Christmas” and appeared again later to perform “Sleigh Ride.”

Her performance was followed up by fellow powerhouse singer Kelly Clarkson who kept the Christmas cheer going as she sang her holiday original “Underneath The Tree.” The talk show host was also joined by Brett Eldridge for a duet of “Under The Mistletoe.”

The timeless New York band, Goo Goo Dolls also took the stage twice. First, with their original holiday song “This Is Christmas,” from their new holiday album It’s Christmas All Over, and later with “Let It Snow.”

Also a part of the lineup was Gwen Stefani, who recently released the deluxe edition of her holiday album You Make It Feel Like Christmas. She serenaded the camera with two tracks from the album — “Here This Christmas” and then the title track “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

Meghan Trainor teamed with Earth, Wind & Fire to perform their new upbeat collaborative track “Holidays” and A cappella sensation Pentatonix followed shortly after to deliver renditions of “Happy Holiday” and “Amazing Grace.”

Jack Black, Dan + Shay, Dolly Parton, Jimmy Fallon, and others also made appearances during the annual tree lighting ceremony.

When all the performances were said and done, it was finally time to light up the iconic Rockefeller Christmas Tree. The tree, which is a whopping 75 feet tall and 45 feet wide, was adorned with over 50,000 multicolored LED lights and a Swarovski star that boasts 3 million crystals.