Kelly Clarkson plans “chill dinner” and a hike for her 40th birthday this month

Kelly Clarkson turns 40 on April 24, but she’s resisting the pressure to make a huge deal out of it.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, she said, “There’s so much pressure because it’s my big 4-0…and I was just like, ‘Whatever.’ So I’m just doing, like, a chill dinner, just because I really only have, like, the night off of my birthday, and then going hiking with some friends.”

However, Kelly added, “I’m really celebrating my summer. This is the first summer I’ve taken off since I was 16 years old…so I’m just gonna be at my ranch just chilling and celebrating 40 all summer long…celebrating myself!”

We don’t blame Kelly for wanting a summer off: Between her music career, her talk show, The Voice and now The American Song Contest, it’s amazing that she gets any downtime at all.

