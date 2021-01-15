Kelly Clarkson says people were "really mean" to her in early 'American Idol' days

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Back in her American Idol days, Kelly Clarkson admits not everyone in the industry was so welcoming of her.

On Friday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer told virtual guest Jennifer Love Hewitt that the actress was one of the only people who was nice to her at an early red carpet event.

“People were really mean to us because we’re from a talent show and it was the first season. Like, everyone was so rude to us, like, on the carpet. …It was so bad. It was a horrible experience,” Kelly told Hewitt.

“You came up to me, ran up to me out of nowhere and were like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m really rooting for you,’” she continued. “You told me, ‘Please keep the ones you love so close. It’ll end up being about a few people in your life, unfortunately, but this business can be really hard.’”

“You just gave me this advice that was really kind in such an unkind time for me personally,” Kelly shared. “It meant the world to me. You were so nice.”

Kelly, as we know, was the first-ever winner of American Idol. Back in September, she celebrated the 18th anniversary of her win.

By Andrea Tuccillo

