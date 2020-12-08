Kelly Clarkson teams with the Vienna Boys' Choir for gorgeous "Silent Night" performance

Kelly Clarkson is teaming with the Vienna Boys Choir for the CW’s upcoming special Silent Night – A Song for the World. The two forces joined together, backed by a full orchestra, for a resounding rendition of “Silent Night.”

People obtained a special sneak peek of their musical event and also spoke to Clarkson about her experience recording with the world-famous choir, which originated in Vienna, Austria in 1498.

“My first experience outside the U.S. when I was a sophomore in high school — we went to Vienna,” the American Idol winner explained. “That was the very first place we went, and we literally met the Vienna Boys Choir and got to hear them sing. It was so magical.”

Clarkson says she was only a teen at the time, but the performance moved her and her peers to tears.

“I mean, you have teenagers who aren’t generally listening to music like that sobbing because it was so beautiful,” she continued. “There’s just something about a boy singing like that before they become men.”

The Vienna Boys’ Choir consists of 100 sopranos and altos between the ages of nine and 14.

As for why Clarkson is so drawn to songs like “Silent Night,” she theorizes that the song, no matter what language it is performed in, is incredibly moving.

“When you sing, the lyrics transcend the music. It’s the whole vibe of the song, it’s the melody that really just captures your heart,” she said. “I think that’s why I could be in Germany, I could be in Japan, I could be anywhere in the world, and if I start singing certain songs like ‘Silent Night,’ people sing along.”

Silent Night – A Song for the World airs Thursday, December 10, at 8 p.m. ET on the CW. An encore airs Wednesday, December 23, at 8 p.m. ET.

By Megan Stone

