Kelly Clarkson to celebrate her birthday by playing new album at LA theater

Kelly Clarkson has big plans for her 41st birthday next week.

She’s planning a one-night-only concert in LA on her special day, Monday, April 24. She’s calling it “Birthday at the Belasco,” because it’s going down at LA’s Belasco Theater. Kelly says it’ll be a “small, intimate show” during which she’ll perform her new album, chemistry, in its entirety.

“I literally take you on, like, a storyteller ride throughout the album,” she explained on Instagram. “I went through a lot to get to this moment, so I just felt like it deserved a ‘moment’ … I just felt like there’s nothing that could really visually tell this story other than me telling it, so I wanted to do something different for this release.”

Tickets for the show go on sale April 17 at 12 p.m. PT via Ticketmaster, but if you can’t make it, Kelly says the show is being filmed for future release.

Chemistry is out June 23.

