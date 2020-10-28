Kelly Clarkson unwraps new Christmas duet, "Under the Mistletoe"

Atlantic Records

Last month, Kelly Clarkson said in an interview that she had “a couple of Christmas things dropping,” including a cover song and duet with country star Brett Eldredge. Well, that duet, which Kelly co-wrote, has now arrived.



The upbeat, retro-sounding track is called “Under the Mistletoe.” Kelly and Brett sing about eyeing each other across the room and how much they’d like to be with each other — before they end up together under the mistletoe.

“Magic everywhere/standing over there/Santa hear my prayer/here under the mistletoe,” Kelly and Brett sing. “All I want/all I need/is here under the mistletoe.”



“I love writing new Christmas songs that have a classic, throwback vibe,” Kelly says in a statement. “Brett is such an amazing singer and I was so impressed by his classic sound on his Christmas record so it was a perfect match for picking a duet partner for ‘Under The Mistletoe.'”

In 2016, Brett released a popular holiday album called Glow, which featured his hit duet with Meghan Trainor, “Baby It’s Cold Outside.”



He notes, “When Kelly sent me this song I was blown away by the soul and joy that it brought into my life the moment I heard it. I couldn’t wait to go in and sing it, and once I heard our voices together I knew we landed something very special.”

On Twitter, Kelly added, “I know it’s a little early, but I just couldn’t wait to release this one! Hope y’all love it!”





By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.