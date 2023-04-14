Kelly Clarkson’s new album features guest appearances by Sheila E. and…Steve Martin?

Atlantic Records

Kelly Clarkson‘s tenth studio album chemistry will be out June 23 and it features some unexpected guest artists.

Kelly revealed the album’s track list, and one song, “that’s right,” features legendary drummer/percussionist Sheila E., best known for her work with Prince and for her ’80s hits “The Glamorous Life” and “A Love Bizarre.” Another song, “i hate love,” features another legend: Steve Martin.

In addition to being an acclaimed comedic TV and film actor, Martin is also an accomplished banjo player, so perhaps that’s what the Only Murders in the Building star has contributed to that track.

As for the album’s title, Kelly explained on Instagram, “Having chemistry with someone is an incredible, and overwhelming, feeling. It’s like you have no choice in the matter. You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad. This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down.”

As previously reported, Kelly has just released two new songs from the record: “mine” and “me.” She says that’s because “I didn’t want to release just one song to represent an entire album, or relationship. There are many stages of grief and loss on this album. Each song is a different stage and emotional state.”

Of note, Kelly co-wrote “me” with “abcdefu” singer GAYLE who, like her, is from Texas.

Here’s the track list for chemistry:

“skip this part”

“mine”

“high road”

“me”

“down to you”

“chemistry”

“favorite kind of high”

“magic”

“lighthouse”

“rock hudson”

“my mistake”

“red flag collector”

“i hate love” (feat. Steve Martin)

“that’s right” (feat. Sheila E.)

