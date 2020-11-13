Kesha announces new podcast, 'Kesha and the Creepies'

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kesha is diving into the world of podcasting — and it’s gonna get weird.

The singer has announced her new podcast, Kesha and the Creepies, will launch on November 20.

In a trailer for the podcast, Kesha says she will explore “supernatural subjects and alternative lifestyles with some of the most exciting pop culture guests and experts on the occult.” Some of her first guests will include rocker Alice Cooper, psychic medium Tyler Henry and rapper Trippie Redd.

“I’m existentially pleased and molecularly stoked to be premiering my new podcast Kesha and the Creepies!” she tells Entertainment Weekly. “I have had so many experiences in this incarnation that I just can’t ignore or explain, and I’ve always been fascinated by supernatural subjects, the unexplainable, and people exploring alternative thought and lifestyles.”

She adds, “With my podcast, it’s my excuse to shoot the s*** with the people I’m most fascinated with and dive deep into their brains and hear about all things creepy. The creepy and unexplainable is what keeps life magic, so let’s talk about it.”

Kesha and the Creepies will be available on the iHeartRadio app, Apple Podcasts and everywhere podcasts are heard.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.