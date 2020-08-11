Kesha debuts new YouTube series, 'Beauty & BS with Kesha'

Following the launch of her own beauty brand last year, Kesha has decided to become a full-blown beauty YouTuber.

The singer has started her own YouTube series called Beauty & BS with Kesha. In her first video, out today, Kesha learns how to do “music video-worthy” makeup under the virtual guidance of her makeup artist Vittorio Masecchia. She later used the glam look for her “Since I Was Young” music video with Wrabel, which she shot entirely at home.

Kesha tells Allure magazine she decided to start making beauty videos after her plans for touring were put on hold due to COVID-19.

“I wanted to show my fans and people that maybe aren’t used to doing makeup all the time,” says Kesha. “I’m learning the process by having to film things by myself at my house, so they’re learning with me.”

Kesha debuted Kesha Rose Beauty, her vegan and cruelty-free makeup line, in December of last year. The products are available on HipDot.com.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.