Kesha hitting the ‘High Road’ with August tour dates

Kesha is hitting the High Road.

She’s announced a batch of concerts in August that will see her performing both hits and fan favorites, as well as songs from her most recent album, High Road. The Kesha Live tour, with Betty Who as opener, kicks off August 13 in Billings, MT and is scheduled through August 29 in Cincinnati, OH.

“I CAN’T BELIEVE HOW LONG IT HAS BEEN SINCE WE SAW EACH OTHER WTF!!!!!!!! It’s time to celebrate the fact that we got through the past 14 months, holy s**t,” Kesha says in a statement. “Bring. Your. Boogie. Feet. It’s about to go down!!!!!!! Thank God. Let’s party.”

You can access a presale on Monday by singing up for her email list at KeshaOfficial.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday June 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

(Instagram video contains uncensored profanity.)

