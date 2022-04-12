Kevin Federline wishes ex Britney Spears a “happy and healthy pregnancy”

J.Sciulli/WireImage for Ogilvy Public Relation

﻿Britney Spears surprised fans when she announced her pregnancy on Monday, which fiancé Sam Asghari seemingly confirmed hours later in a separate statement about fatherhood.

This will be their first child together and Britney’s third, overall, as she shares sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, to whom she was married from 2004 to 2007.

In a statement to ABC News, Federline reacted to Britney’s surprise reveal via his attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan.

“Kevin is aware of the announcement Britney made on her Instagram,” the statement reads. “Kevin wishes her to have a happy and healthy pregnancy. He extends his congratulations to Britney and Sam Asghari as they navigate through the excitement of planning for parenthood together.”

Others reacting to the Britney’s big reveal include Tia Mowry, Selma Blair, Britney’s “Pretty Girls” collaborator Iggy Azalea, Chloe Bailey, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, model Tess Holliday, Andy Cohen and many others.

Interestingly, fans noticed Jamie Lynn Spears quietly liked Britney’s pregnancy announcement, making her the only member of the Grammy winner’s immediate family to publicly react to the news as of early Tuesday afternoon.

ABC News has reached out to both Britney and Sam’s teams for comment.

