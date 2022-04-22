Kevin Federline’s lawyer slams Britney Spears’ claims he was absent during second pregnancy

James Devaney/WireImage

Britney Spears is in hot water after she posted — and then quickly deleted — a claim that her ex-husband Kevin Federline “wouldn’t see me” when she was pregnant with their second child. Now, Kevin’s lawyer is reportedly getting involved.

TMZ took screenshots of Britney’s post, in which she claimed, “My ex-husband wouldn’t see me when I flew to New York with a baby inside me and Las Vegas when he was shooting a video!!!” She also said she received a text that reportedly said, “If you don’t divorce Kevin he will publicly do it to you.” Britney wrote of that exchange, “Since I hadn’t seen him in a while I already knew it was over.”

Although Britney said she’s since “made peace” with what happened and later removed the post, Federline’s lawyer was not amused. Attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan ﻿told TMZ, “That story about Kevin in Las Vegas and Britney is completely erroneous, and he’s not going to stand by and let that story besmirch what he did and his support of her back in the day.”

Kaplan said his client has no ill will over Britney’s relationship with Sam Asghari, with whom she is now reportedly expecting a child, but said the pop star needs to stay in her lane.

“When she starts talking about the way things were when Jayden and Preston were infants that’s completely fabricated. Kevin is not going to let that stand by and let that be the portrayal of fact,” he warned.

Britney has yet to publicly respond to Kaplan’s statement.

Britney and Kevin were married from 2004 to 2007 and share sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.

