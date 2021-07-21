Khalid announces new album ‘Everything Is Changing,’ officially releases “New Normal”

Ro.Lexx

After debuting his single “New Normal” during Richard Branson‘s Virgin Galactic Spaceflight earlier this month — and performing it live for Branson and crew after they returned to Earth — Khalid has officially released the song, as well as a music video.

In addition, Khalid has announced his third album: It’s called Everything Is Changing, which will be released this fall. It’s now available for pre-order.

”’New Normal’ was inspired by how I was feeling during the pandemic and the emotional toll that quarantine took on me and my friends,” Khalid explains. “Everything Is Changing, as an album, really takes that a step further with all of the songs centering around trying to find a purpose and a sense of self in a world where everything is digitally connected but emotionally disconnected.”

“As we all come out of quarantine and venture more into the world and try to reconnect with people we haven’t seen in over a year, I hope the messages explored within the album open up conversations and allow people to access their feelings in a new way,” he adds.

Everything Is Changing is the follow-up to Khalid’s 2019 album Free Spirit, which featured the hits “Better” and “Talk.” His current single “Working,” is a collaboration with Tate McRae.

