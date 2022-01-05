Kim Kardashian unfollows Miley Cyrus on Instagram following NYE special

Vijat Mohindra/NBC

Miley Cyrus has lost Kim Kardashian as an Instagram follower, further fueling the rumor mill the two are feuding over Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed Kim began following Miley in early December, which was around the time it was announced her rumored boyfriend would be hosting a televised New Year’s Eve spectacular with the “Midnight Sky” singer. On Tuesday, the reality star hit the unfollow button, according to Page Six.

There are theories floating around about why the two are no longer Instagram mutuals, with the most obvious one being about Pete.

To recap, rumors that Miley had the hots for the comedian sparked after the two appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on December 10 to promote their upcoming holiday event. The singer performed an impassioned cover of ﻿Yvonne Fair﻿’s “It Should Have Been Me,” which some believed was a thinly-veiled jab at Kim, who — at the time — was photographed at the movies with the SNL star a few days prior.

“Pete Davidson, how could you do this to me?” she said during her performance and later quipped, “On the week of promoting our special!”

While it is unknown why Kim clicked that unfollow button, it certainly satisfied the rumor mill about a potential love triangle.

