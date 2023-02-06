Kim Petras on why her Grammy win for “Unholy” is monumental

Sonja Flemming/CBS Â©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

﻿Kim Petras ﻿is the first transgender woman to win the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and the “Unholy” singer explained why the honor is so important.

“Labels matter so much,” she told ﻿Entertainment Tonight﻿. She said having a title like “Grammy winner” in front of her name is a positive change.

“I was a singer who had ‘transgender’ in front of their name for years,” she said. “That’s the first thing people know about me and it just feels as a musician and someone who’s put in years and years — over 10 years of writing songs and being in the industry — it feels incredible.”

Kim also saluted “Unholy” collaborator ﻿Sam Smith﻿ for inviting her to be a part of the history-making song. “I’m so grateful to Sam,” she said, describing how vindicated she feels now that their #1 song won a Grammy. “People were like, ‘She makes gay club music.’ And now, I make gay club music but got a Grammy. So, it’s crazy.”

Kim also revealed her social life is receiving a boost thanks to “Unholy,” saying she was invited to several post-Grammys parties and looked forward to bumping into some cool people.

