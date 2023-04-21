Kim Petras teams up with Nicki Minaj for “Alone,” redo of 1999 trance hit

Alex âGrizzâ Loucas

Add Kim Petras to the list of artists who are finding inspiration in dance hits of the late ’90s.

The “Unholy” star has teamed up with one of her heroes, Nicki Minaj, for the song “Alone,” which samples the 1999 global electronic/trance hit “Better Off Alone” by Alice Deejay. Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Kim says of Nicki, “I love her and I’m so inspired by her always, it’s crazy to me. I don’t know how she does it, but she’s just the greatest ever. I’m so happy that she likes the song.”

As for why she wanted to sample “Better Off Alone,” Kim explains, “I was born and raised in Germany, and that song is a classic in clubs all over Europe, so I grew up to it. I had a lot of amazing moments, some bad moments, so many club moments in general to that song … I’m just so honored that Alice Deejay let us do this s*** because it’s epic.”

Other artists who’ve recently released singles sampling ’90s dance hits include David Guetta, who did it twice — once with Bebe Rexha, and once with Anne-Marie and Coi Leray — and Rita Ora.

In other Kim news, she tells Zane that her first official major label album is done. She worked with the legendary Max Martin on it, as well as Ian Kirkpatrick — who’s produced smashes for Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez and Jason Derulo — and Cirkut, who worked on “Unholy” and has produced hits for everyone from Katy Perry to Lil Nas X.

“I’m really passionate about this album, and about every single song,” she says.

Kim will perform at New York’s Governors Ball in June and at Life Is Beautiful in Vegas in September.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

