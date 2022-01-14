Knives out: Britney Spears goes after sister again on Twitter

LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Britney Spears is not through criticizing Jamie Lynn Spears following her baby sister’s tell-all interview with ABC News’ Juju Chang. The singer sent off a fiery tweet Friday condemning Jamie Lynn’s so called “crazy lies.”

In the interview, Chang mentions an incident Jamie Lynn describes in her book, in which, Chang says, “Britney takes a knife, says she’s scared and locks you and herself into a room.” Chang then asked Jamie Lynn why she decided to share that story.

“It’s important to remember that I was a kid in that moment — I was scared. That was an experience that I had,” Jamie Lynn explained.

In a tweet on Friday, Britney wrote, “Jamie Lynn … congrats babe ! You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW. I’ve never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such !!!…so please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books!!!”

Britney went on to imply that Jamie Lynn is a “scum person” and noted, “I’m actually very confused about you making that up because it’s honestly not like you at all!!!” She added, “Congrats on introducing your older sister [to] the concept of getting LOW, LOWER, LOWEST…because you win on that one, babe!!!”

Britney previously referenced Jamie’s tell-all interview on Thursday, but did not reference the alleged knife incident. The following day, Jamie Lynn responded and said her sister’s “accusatory posts” are causing her family to receive death threats.

