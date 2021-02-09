Kygo to do livestream performance on top of a Norwegian mountain

Courtesy Kygo

Doing a virtual concert from a soundstage? That’s so 2020. Kygo is taking things to the next level.

The “Higher Love” producer and DJ is doing a livestream performance on top of a mountain in the Sunnmore Alps, in his home country of Norway. The performance will take place on March 4 and 5th, depending on what part of the world you live in, and will be available in North and South America, Asia, Australia, the U.K., Europe and Africa.

Tickets for the event go on sale to the general public February 12 at 10 a.m. local time at MomentHouse.com. Kygo is also offering exclusive merch to mark the occasion, including his signature X by Kygo headphones, vinyl copies of his latest album, Golden Hour — featuring the OneRepublic collab “Lose Somebody” — and limited-edition t-shirts.

Not only that, but in a partnership with goPuff, fans will be able to get $20 in credit for snacks and drinks, which they can have delivered to them before or during the performance. Tickets for the livestream start at $10.

Here’s when you can watch Kygo’s livestream:

North & South America: March 4th, 06:00 PM PT / 09:00 PM ET

Asia, Australia & New Zealand: March 5th, 06:00 PM JST / 08:00 PM AEDT

Europe, UK & Africa March 5th, 06:00 PM GMT

By Andrea Dresdale

