Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande lead this year's MTV VMA nominations

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are the lead nominees for this year’s MTV VMAs.
The artists and pals each scored nine nominations. Their collaboration “Rain on Me,” which appeared on Gaga’s album, Chromatica, is up for seven, including Video of the Year and Song of the Year.
Ariana is also up for two for her quarantine collaboration with Justin Bieber, “Stuck With U.” Gaga has two additional solo nods for Artist of the Year and new category Best Quarantine Performance.
Other top nominees this year include Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with six nominations each, and Taylor Swift with five nods for the videos “Lover” and “The Man,” off of her Lover album.
The 2020 MTV VMAs will air live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Sunday, August 30 at 8pm ET/PT.
Here’s the list of nominees in some of the major pop categories:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish — “everything i wanted”
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD — “Godzilla”
Future ft. Drake — “Life Is Good” –
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain on Me”
Taylor Swift — “The Man”
The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
DaBaby
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd
SONG OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish — “everything i wanted”
Doja Cat — “Say So”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”
Megan Thee Stallion — “Savage”
Post Malone — “Circles”
Roddy Ricch — “The Box”
BEST COLLABORATION
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber — “Stuck with U”
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin — “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid — “Beautiful People”
Future ft. Drake — “Life Is Good”
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj — “Tusa”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”
PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Chime Banking
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Lewis Capaldi
Roddy Ricch
Tate McRae
YUNGBLUD
BEST POP
BTS — “On”
Halsey — “You should be sad”
Jonas Brothers — “What a Man Gotta Do”
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo — “Intentions”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift — “Lover”
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Anderson .Paak — “Lockdown”
Billie Eilish — “all the good girls go to hell”
Demi Lovato — “I Love Me”
H.E.R. — ”I Can’t Breathe”
Lil Baby — “The Bigger Picture”
Taylor Swift — “The Man”
BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME
5 Seconds of Summer — “Wildflower”
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber — “Stuck with U”
blink-182 — “Happy Days”
Drake — “Toosie Slide”
John Legend — “Bigger Love”
twenty one pilots — “Level of Concern”
BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE
Chloe & Halle — “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
CNCO — Unplugged At Home
DJ D-Nice — Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
John Legend — #togetherathome Concert Series
Lady Gaga — “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone — Nirvana Tribute
By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.