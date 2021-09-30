Lady Gaga celebrating release of ‘Love for Sale’ with Apple Music livestream tonight

Columbia Records/Interscope Records

Just before the release of Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett’s new album Love for Sale, Apple Music is celebrating with a “First Listen” global livestream on Thursday night.

Gaga will be joining Apple Music’s Zane Lowe for the event, which will give insight into the making of the album as well as give fans the chance to hear the new music right as the album drops. Gaga will also answer some questions from fans.

The livestream takes place at 8:30 p.m. PT/11:30 p.m. ET at Apple.co/LadyGagaTonyBennettLive.

