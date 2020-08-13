Lady Gaga confirmed to perform at MTV VMAs for the first time since 2013

Courtesy MTV

The MTV Video Music Awards has landed this year’s most nominated artist for its upcoming show.

Lady Gaga — who, along with Ariana Grande, has a leading nine VMA nods — will perform on the telecast, airing August 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It’ll be Gaga’s first performance on the show since 2013.

So far, we don’t know what Gaga will perform, but considering the fact that most of her nominations are for her Ariana duet “Rain on Me,” is it too much to hope that Ari will join her — at a safe distance, of course — for a rendition of the tune?

As previously reported, the MTV Video Music Awards will feature performance staged at various places around New York City. Other performers include BTS, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, J Balvin, CNCO and Maluma. Keke Palmer is the host.

By Andrea Dresdale

