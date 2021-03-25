Lady Gaga & her makeup brand team with Klarna for The Studio, a real-world "space of love and freedom"

Courtesy of Haus Laboratories

Lady Gaga and her cosmetics brand, Haus Laboratories, have partnered with the online shopping service Klarna to build a real-life space where people can express their creativity in many different ways.

Located in L.A., The Studio by Klarna x Haus Labs is a state-of-the-art studio that was initially designed as a space that Lady Gaga could use herself for content creation and “creative experimentation.” But now, it’ll be used as an incubator for the broader creative community.

“As we continue to grow as a brand, we felt it was important to create a space of love and freedom that people in our community could come to and feel free to create without rules,” Lady Gaga explains in a statement. “We want to lift up the creators in our community as they continue to hone their crafts and give them the tools they need to do so.”

The Studio features a “Glam Room” for makeup transformations, a full sound stage, and the “Klarna Smoooth Lounge,” which includes multiple interactive “moments.”

A joint mentorship program started by Haus Laboratories and Klarna will allow emerging creators to use The Studio as a place to develop their brand and content, and receive grants in order to take their projects to the next level, under the mentorship of the Haus Laboratories team.

And happy early birthday to Gaga, who turns 35 on Sunday.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.