Lady Gaga honored with Madame Tussauds wax figure

Lady Gaga is the latest celebrity to get the wax figure treatment from Madame Tussauds, which you can see now in Hollywood.

The figure was unveiled ahead of the Academy Awards on Sunday, where Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick is up for Best Original Song.

The lifelike statue honors the iconic ensemble Gaga wore to the 2019 Oscars, a ceremony where she was up for Best Original Song for “Shallow” from A Star Is Born, as well as Best Actress, the latter of which she lost to The Favourite‘s Olivia Colman.

The new wax figurine replicates the dramatic black Alexander McQueen gown and matching black gloves — as well as the $30 million Tiffany diamond necklace she wore on the red carpet.

After Gaga wore that 128-carat yellow Tiffany diamond all the way back in 2019, it became the most expensive jewel ever worn to the Oscars. Gaga is the fourth woman to have ever worn it, following Audrey Hepburn, Beyoncé﻿ and American socialite ﻿Mary Whitehouse.

Madame Tussauds also made sure its new wax figure replicates Lady Gaga’s tattoos, so fans can see them on its upper back and arms. As for its pose, the statue is blowing a kiss.

Fans can now hang out with the Lady Gaga’s wax doppelgänger at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.

