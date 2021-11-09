Lady Gaga launches makeup collection inspired by ‘House of Gucci’

Courtesy of Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc.

Lady Gaga recently released a limited-edition eyeshadow palette inspired by her latest album, Love For Sale. Now, she’s come out with an entire capsule makeup collection inspired by her new movie, House of Gucci.

The new “Casa Gaga” collection is now available at HausLabs.com and on Amazon. According to the singer’s Instagram, the collection features “new, luxurious formulas designed to celebrate Italian Glam,” and is packaged in glamorous gold-and-white.

The collection features products like a set of five mini-lipsticks, gel-powder rouge and highlighter, eyeliner, lip glaze and a highlighter brush. You can buy everything separately, or get the entire collection — oh, excuse us, “La Collezione” — in one shot, all packaged in a cute vegan leather train case, for $198.

House of Gucci stars Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, the real-life ex-wife of Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci, who went to prison for arranging his 1995 murder. It hits theaters November 24.

