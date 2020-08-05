Lady Gaga launching Gaga Radio, featuring interviews with dance music figures who inspire her

Courtesy Apple Music

Lady Gaga is the latest musician to get her own radio show on Apple Music.

Gaga Radio, which launches on Friday, features the star chatting with dance DJs, producers and artists who’ve inspired her, and/or helped her make her current album Chromatica. Each episode will also include an exclusive DJ mix from one of her guests.

“The last few weeks I’ve been figuring out different ways at home that I can be of service to what I would call the singular global community, one that I believe to be kind in nature, one that I believe to be very special to my heart and I believe to the hearts of many,” Gaga says in a statement.

“And so I’ve been thinking of all the ways that I can be someone that contributes to the society and the world. I’m super thrilled…to have this show and this opportunity to play an incredible mix of music every week,” she adds.

The first episode, which will drop at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, features Gaga talking to her friend Michael Tucker, aka BloodPop, who executive-produced Chromatica. The two talk about their favorite memories of the project, and the emotional journey they took.

“Chromatica for me, was the portal that you and I opened in the studio…I’d go, ‘Okay, talent, creativity, voice from above, sign from above, come inside me, tell me what to say, tell me what to do,'” Gaga tells BloodPop.

“There was really only two things that could happen to me on any given day,” she adds.

“I could either write a song and you’d be there to capture it, or I’d be upstairs on the porch and I wouldn’t write the song. I would just stare into the open sky and chain-smoke cigarettes and cry.”

By Andrea Dresdale

