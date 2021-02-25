Lady Gaga offering $500K reward for information leading to recovery of her stolen dogs

Lady Gaga‘s beloved French bulldogs were stolen in an incident that left her dog walker hospitalized — and she wants them back, no questions asked.

ABC News has confirmed that two of Gaga’s three French bulldogs — Koji and Gustav — were stolen last night in Hollywood and the dog walker was shot and wounded. She’s offering a $500,000 reward to anyone who has the dogs, and the person who has the dogs can email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to claim the reward.

LAPD tells ABC News that since French bulldogs are very valuable and in high demand, it’s likely that Gaga was not targeted, and the robber simply wanted the dogs.

TMZ reports that Gaga’s third Frenchie, Asia, ran away and was later recovered by one of Gaga’s bodyguards. Gaga was in Rome shooting her role in Ridley Scott‘s upcoming movie Gucci when it happened, according to TMZ and Vulture.

TMZ says the dog walker is likely to recover.

By Andrea Dresdale

