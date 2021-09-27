Lady Gaga performs at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala

L-R: Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Olivia Rodrigo; Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Where could Lady Gaga perform for an audience that included Cher, Katy Perry, Olivia Rodrigo, Tom Hanks and film legend Sophia Loren? The opening gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, that’s where.

Following repeated delays due to the pandemic and other reasons, the new institution, which celebrates all aspects of movie-making, will finally open this week, so a star-studded opening bash was held over the weekend. As an Oscar winner and a superstar singer, Gaga was the obvious choice to perform.

It also doesn’t hurt that she appeared before Hollywood’s elite shortly before her latest film, House of Gucci, hits theaters. It’s never too early to start that Oscar campaign.

Gaga, in full glam mode for the red carpet in a long black velvet custom gown by Schiaparelli and a massive blue satin shawl, switched to a shimmering silver dress for her performance. According to Vogue, Gaga sang for an hour, and dedicated a rendition of “New York, New York” to Oscar-winning director Spike Lee, who helped curate the museum’s permanent collection exhibit. Of course, she got a standing ovation.

Katy Perry has posted a slideshow of the sights at the museum, including the shark from Jaws and Dorothy’s ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz. She also showed off a different look on the red carpet, sporting long dark hair with side bangs and a black latex Louis Vuitton dress with yellow piping.

Arguably the most stunning look, though, came from Olivia Rodrigo, whose black gown, according to Vogue, was by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. The sculptured, cutout top of the gown gave new meaning to the word “plunging,” taking Olivia from “Drivers License” to “License to Slay” in one fell swoop.

