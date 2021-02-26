Lady Gaga prays for her stolen dogs' safe return; praises dog walker as a "hero"

Lady Gaga is taking to social media with her pleas for the safe return of her two French bulldogs stolen earlier this week.

“My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago,” she wrote on Friday, along with photos of the dogs. “My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness.”

She reiterated her reward of $500,000 for their safe return, encouraging anyone with information to email KojiandGustav@gmail.com.

“If you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same,” she added.

Gaga, who was reportedly in Italy filming a movie when the dognapping occurred Wednesday night, also tweeted her praise for her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, who was shot during the robbery and is currently in stable condition.

“I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family,” she wrote. “You’re forever a hero.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

