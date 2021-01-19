Lady Gaga prays Inauguration Day will be “a day of peace for all Americans”

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Ahead of performing the national anthem at President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration tomorrow, Lady Gaga is praying it will be a peaceful day.

On Instagram Tuesday, Gaga shared a photo of herself standing in the U.S. Capitol rotunda dressed all in white — including white face mask — with her hands clasped and her head bowed.

“I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans,” she wrote. “A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol.”

Gaga, who appeared on the campaign trail with Biden during the 2020 election and worked with the then-vice president on his “It’s on Us” campaign to combat campus sexual assault, is set to sing the national anthem when Biden is sworn in.

Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks are also set to perform at the ceremony, which is slated to begin at noon ET.

By Andrea Tuccillo

