Lady Gaga releasing 10th anniversary edition of ‘Born This Way’ featuring reimagined covers

Lady Gaga is giving her Little Monsters a special treat in honor of the 10th anniversary of her album, Born This Way.

The singer announced Friday that she’s releasing a special edition Born This Way the Tenth Anniversary album on June 18.

The album will feature all 14 songs from the original Born This Way, including the hit title track, “You and I,” and “The Edge of Glory.” In addition, it’ll feature six reimagined versions of songs from the album covered by artists representing and advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community.

The first reimagined track — “Judas,” by Big Freedia — is out today. The rest of the reimagined tracks will be revealed in the coming weeks.

“‘Judas’ was my favorite song when it came out originally, so I really wanted to cover it. I am beyond excited that it’s the first to drop from this project!” Big Freedia says in a statement. “To me, ‘Judas’ is a love song about when someone does you dirty. I’ve sure had my experience with that. Who can’t relate?”

Gaga has also launched a special Born This Way merchandise collection with new designs available at shop.ladygaga.com.

Born This Way, Gaga’s landmark sophomore album, came out on May 23, 2011.

