Lady Gaga respectfully disagrees that singing doesn’t belong in movies

Lady Gaga sees no harm in singing in movies. Then again, she won an Oscar for doing exactly that in A Star Is Born. So when a disgruntled movie fan shared his thoughts on the matter, Gaga respectfully disagreed.

Gaga was doing a bit with BBC Radio 1, where listeners are invited to call in and share their unpopular opinions. She saw both sides of the movie musical argument.

“I do love singing in movies,” Gaga admitted, “and also I think it’s done really badly a lot, so I don’t completely disagree with you so I have a slightly unpopular opinion, I guess.”

However, the gloves came off when the caller came for Mary Poppins and said he cringes when a character starts singing because it makes them look weak and stupid.

“How could you be mean to Mary Poppins?” Gaga exclaimed, before joking that Emily Blunt, who most recently played the magical nanny in Mary Poppins Returns, will “pay for some therapy for you and your traumatic experience with singing in movies.”

Gaga added she will “take note” of the caller’s grievances and sarcastically promised to “never take another film with singing, as I would not want to traumatize you further.”

It was all in good fun, though. After sharing some good-natured jabs, the caller gave Gaga his blessing to continue to sing in movies because of her talent.

