Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, Miley Cyrus & more nominated for 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards

Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, Miley Cyrus and Adam Lambert are among the nominees for the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

The awards honor “fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues,” and are also judged on “boldness and originality,” “impact” and overall quality. Gaga, Sam, Miley and Adam are all nominated in the category of Outstanding Music Artist for their respective latest albums: Chromatica, Love Goes, Plastic Hearts and Velvet.

Also nominated: Halsey, for her album Manic; Ricky Martin, for his EP Pausa; and Kehlani, for her album It Was Good Until It Wasn’t.

Nominees in the Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist category include Phoebe Bridgers, FLETCHER, Trixie Mattel and Victoria Monét. All the nominees identify as either bisexual, queer, pansexual or gay.



The winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony in April.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.