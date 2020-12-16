Lady Gaga seemingly hints at new Haus Labs skincare line

Is Lady Gaga entering the skincare game?

On Monday, the “Rain on Me” singer, who founded the cosmetics company Haus Labs, seemed to hint that she was working on expanding her brand in an Instagram post.

“First step to good makeup is #skincare,” she wrote. “I’m a super nerdy fairy about this. I believe almost all skin problems are cause by disruption of skin barrier and microbiome.”

“My trick is to use solutions that balance my skin by interrupting any inflammation caused by free-radicals or products. So…I use products I develop…exclusively for me,” she concluded.

Fans quickly took the caption as an indication that Gaga would be introducing skincare line.

“Omg haus labs skin care?? GIRRRRL YES,” one fan commented excitedly, while another wrote, “Ohhh skin care line coming!!”

Haus Labs currently offers makeup items like eyeshadows, lipstick, and blush, but if Gaga were to jump into skincare, she wouldn’t be the first to do so. Kylie Jenner and Rihanna have both expanded their makeup brands into successful skincare lines.

By Danielle Long

