Lady Gaga steps out in costume while filming ﻿’Joker’ ﻿sequel

While Lady Gaga has yet to explicitly confirm she’s playing Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker sequel, the outfit she recently wore while filming seems to give the reports more ammo.

﻿Variety﻿ reports the hitmaker stepped out in a red blazer with a black-and-white diamond-print blouse for a scene where she’s surrounded by supporters of Joaquin Phoenix‘s Joker. Gaga is also wearing harlequin-inspired makeup on her face and her blond hair is slicked back, with its brown roots growing out.

Gaga was first rumored to be joining the Joker sequel in June. While the singer confirmed she is part of the production in January, she has yet to reveal the name of her character. Variety reports she appears to play a version of Harley, similar to Phoenix’s take on the Joker.

Some of her fans watched during filming, with videos on TikTok showing Gaga racing up the steps to what appears to be a courthouse while surrounded by police. The steps are flooded with Joker’s fans and critics, who are either dressed in costumes or are waving signs.

Another video also reportedly taken while the movie was being filmed shows Gaga in a different outfit and forcing a kiss onto a female bystander.

Other than that, details on the upcoming sequel remain tightly under wraps.

Joker: Folie à Deux laughs its way into theaters on October 4.

